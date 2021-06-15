New deep code analysis platform helps developers eliminate bugs

No Comments
Developer

As recent high-profile attacks have shown, bad actors are increasingly going after software supply chains to exploit vulnerabilities in commercial and open source code.

Developer tool specialist Sonatype is launching a new deep code analysis platform called Lift that installs easily on any source repository and provides developer-friendly feedback on a wide range of bug types.

Lift helps build collaboration between security and development teams, providing a unified code analysis pipeline that brings over 26 tools across 11 languages to catch a wide range of bug types. Because Lift’s results are reported in code review, developers and security engineers can collaborate on how best (or whether) to fix reported issues.

Advertisement

Lift catches not just issues in the code developers write, but also in the open source libraries they rely on, by pulling software composition analysis data from Sonatype’s OSS Index to report vulnerable open source libraries as comments in code review.

"Developers are increasingly responsible for ensuring their code is both secure and high-quality. Typical code quality tools are limited to per-file analysis and don't catch bugs that traverse files. While SAST tools do, they are security-focused and run by security teams. We built Lift to provide developers deep code analysis focused on catching performance and reliability bugs that can lead to critical vulnerabilities similar to those increasingly exploited in recent attacks,” says Brian Fox, Sonatype co-founder and CTO. "And, we have done it in a way that helps developers fix more bugs, without slowing them down or requiring them to switch contexts."

You can find out more and request a demo on the Sonatype site.

Photo Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

10 notable tech conferences of 2021

AT&T and Palo Alto get edgy with a new managed solution

New deep code analysis platform helps developers eliminate bugs

Organizations increase focus on identity security

Twitter is testing the ability to edit tweets -- sort of

Three-quarters of execs say lack of tech talent is a barrier to cloud use

Employees pick up bad security habits while working from home

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft accidentally leaks the name of its next operating system -- and it isn't Windows 11

119 Comments

Microsoft says it will stop supporting Windows 10 in 2025

50 Comments

KB5003637 update is causing printer problems and breaking the taskbar in Windows 10

24 Comments

What we want to see in Windows 11

24 Comments

Windows 10 users need to brace themselves for more irritating nags from Microsoft

17 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.