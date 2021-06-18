CCleaner 5.82 adds a driver updater to its formidable arsenal of maintenance tools -- save 30% on a Pro license now!

For years, millions of PC users have trusted CCleaner to keep their computers clean and running smoothly. Now Piriform has added a major new feature to the tool’s impressive roster with its latest release, CCleaner Professional 5.82.

That feature is a full driver updater tool, enabling users to check their computer for out-of-date drivers, plus apply updates quickly and easily.

The Driver Updater tool is also available in function-limited form in the free version of the software. Here, users can scan the Piriform driver database -- covering 5 million driver versions across nearly 350,000 hardware devices -- for out-of-date drivers. However, a Pro license is required to apply those updates automatically.

Highlights of the new updater tool include fast support for new drivers -- typically within 24 hours of their release -- and the promise of a quick, convenient and tamper-proof experience, with multiple drivers applied at once to reduce the number of required restarts. There is also an undo function to roll back any problematic changes.

CCleaner is a great tool for quickly cleaning your hard drive of unwanted files and Registry entries -- including browser leftovers -- as well as providing additional tools in the form of secure data eraser, startup manager, duplicate finder and browser add-on manager.

CCleaner Pro also comes with a PC Health Check, 1-click automatic updates for installed software and support for real-time monitoring and scheduled cleaning.

Make sure you check all detected items before cleaning them -- just in case.

Both CCleaner 5.82 Free and a 14-day trial of CCleaner 5.82 Pro are available to download for PCs running Windows 7 SP1 or later. Get yourself a single-PC, perpetual license for CCleaner 5 Professional for just $17.46 from the Downloadcrew Software Store, saving you 30 percent on the MSRP.

You can also save 30 percent on the CCleaner 5 Professional Plus bundle, paying just $27.96 instead of $39.95. This not only provides you with a CCleaner 5 Professional license, but also offers Pro licenses for Recuva (data recovery), Defraggler (defragger) and Speccy (system information) tools.

