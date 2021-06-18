Microsoft has stopped offering Windows 7 drivers via Windows Update

No Comments
Windows 7 close up

There have been many reasons to move away from the now-ancient Windows 7 for some time, and now there is another one. Microsoft will no longer offer driver updates via Windows Update for this version of the operating system.

The change comes a year and a half after support for Windows 7 came to an end, and also the expiry of the SHA-1 Trusted Root Certificate Authority for Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 R2 last month. It is a slightly different story for anyone signed up for an Extended Security Update (ESU) program, however.

See also:

Advertisement

In a post on the Windows Hardware Certification blog, Microsoft's Naim Mohammad says: "On June 17, 2021, Microsoft will discontinue the publication of drivers to Windows Update for Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008, and Windows Server 2008 R2. If your organization utilizes the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, you will continue to have the ability to deploy drivers to your managed devices using Windows Server Update Services (WSUS_ and other supported methods".

He goes on to explain that "partners utilizing the Microsoft Trusted Root Program could publish incompatible SHA-2 signed drivers to unpatched Windows client and Windows Server devices. This, in turn, had the potential to cause degraded functionality or to cause devices to longer boot. This occurs because unpatched systems will have code integrity failures when presented with a SHA-2 signed driver".

To minimize the potential impact of these incompatibilities, Microsoft will discontinue publishing of SHA-2 signed drivers to Windows Update that target Windows 7 SP1, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2008 R2 devices on June 17, 2021. While these Windows versions reached the end of support on January 14, 2020, we are making this change to diminish disruptions for users who still remain on these versions of Windows. This includes:

  • Any driver package submitted for multi-targeting for currently supported versions of Windows and Windows Server
  • Any driver package targeting versions of Windows or Windows Server that have reached the end of support.

When this change occurs, a notification will be sent to the submitter and they will need to resubmit the shipping label for publishing after they have removed the unsupported versions.

Full details are available here.

Image credit: Claudio Divizia / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Why open banking apps must stay secure to earn consumer trust [Q&A]

Microsoft has stopped offering Windows 7 drivers via Windows Update

When will Windows 11 be released, and will it be free?

Win a $500 gift box or other valuable prizes with Tronsmart's 8th Birthday giveaway!

Satechi releases Slim X2 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard for Apple iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Get 'Work Together Anywhere: A Handbook on Working Remotely Successfully' ($25.00 value) FREE for a limited time

Five percent of VPN solutions remain unpatched and vulnerable

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 OS leaks in full online, revealing a centered taskbar and Start menu, rounded corners, and widgets!

60 Comments

Should you download Microsoft Windows 11?

38 Comments

What we want to see in Windows 11

29 Comments

KB5003637 update is causing printer problems and breaking the taskbar in Windows 10

26 Comments

A decade of Chrome OS: What do you think of it?

20 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.