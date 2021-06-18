Silicon Power launches Superior Gaming microSDXC card for mobile gamers

Every once in a while, a manufacturer will release a memory card that is branded for gaming. Consumers often wonder if there is anything different about these cards that will truly benefit gamers. The answer is largely no. A storage card that is designed for gaming is really just marketing hype. Sorry, but it's true.

With all of that said, today, Silicon Power launches what it calls a "Superior Gaming" microSDXC card. While it is intended to be used for the Nintendo Switch, it should also be a good choice for mobile gamers using an Android phone or tablet. The card will, of course, also work with any device that uses such a card, including Raspberry Pi, drones, digital cameras, and more.

"This card was designed for gamers who use portable gaming consoles and need dependable storage. It comes in huge capacities up to 256GB so you can keep all of your favorite games in one place. No need to sacrifice classics for the latest releases! This card packs a punch that'll boost your gameplay. Avoid slow load times and transfer games quickly with this V30 speed-rated card that leverages UHS-I technology to achieve game-changing read speeds up to 100MB/s," says Silicon Power.

The company shares specifications below.

Capacity: 64GB, 128GB, 256GB

Dimensions: 15.0mm x 11.0mm x 1.0mm

Weight: 0.3g

Performance Read: 100MB/s

Performance Write: 80MB/s

Video Speed: C10, UHS-I U3, A1, V30

Durability: 10,000 insertions (minimum)

Operating Temperature: 0°C - 70°C

Storage Temperature: -40°C - 85°C

Humidity: 8% - 95%

Operation Voltage: 2.7V - 3.6V

Warranty: 5 years

While pricing and availability are unknown for now, the Superior Gaming microSDXC card should be available for purchase here soon. Silicon Power is known for manufacturing high-quality value products, so I totally expect this storage card to be both affordable and reliable. And yes, a full-size SD adapter is included.

