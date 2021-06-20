Download Debian Linux 10.10 'Buster' now

Windows 11 may be the name of the upcoming version of Microsoft's desktop operating system, but that doesn't mean there's anything wrong with the number ten. For instance, one of the most popular Linux distributions, Debian, currently sits at version 10 (Code-named "Buster").

Actually, taking the number ten even further, Debian 10.10 is now available for download. Yes, this is the tenth point release of the tenth version of the wildly popular operating system. Those that believe in numerology may see significance in this versioning. Current Debian users should update their packages immediately, as 10.10 is chock full of important bug fixes and security updates.

"The Debian project is pleased to announce the tenth update of its stable distribution Debian 10 (codename buster). This point release mainly adds corrections for security issues, along with a few adjustments for serious problems. Security advisories have already been published separately and are referenced where available," says the development team.

The developers further say, "Those who frequently install updates from security.debian.org won't have to update many packages, and most such updates are included in the point release. New installation images will be available soon at the regular locations. Upgrading an existing installation to this revision can be achieved by pointing the package management system at one of Debian's many HTTP mirrors."

While the Debian developers say you don't need to update your installation media (and I suppose that is technically true), you may want to do so anyway. Look, if you are anal-retentive like me, and you prefer to have all of your media current, you can grab a Buster 10.10 ISO here.

Photo credit: Suthiporn Hanchana / Shutterstock