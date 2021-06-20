iPhones have a weird Wi-Fi bug

No Comments
iPhone Wi-Fi

A security researcher has discovered a strange iPhone bug that breaks wireless internet connectivity.

Self-proclaimed reverse engineer Carl Schou found that simply connecting to a network with an SSID containing particular characters "permanently disabled" his iPhone's Wi-Fi functionality. Although Apple is yet to acknowledge that there is a problem, it has been tested and confirmed by many users.

See also:

Advertisement

Schou found that wireless connectivity broke when connecting to a network called %p%s%s%s%s%n. It is not immediately apparent why this is, but there is speculation that iOS is parsing the name incorrectly, with the letters after the % symbols being read as string-format specifiers.

Schou shared news of his discovery on Twitter:

Although he initially said that Wi-Fi functionality is permanently disabled by the bug, it is in fact possible to reset it by heading to Settings > General > Reset > Reset Network Settings.

The problem exists in at least iOS versions 14.4.2 and 14.6. While not a dangerous bug, it is one that could be exploited to cause disruption is a public network was given the problematic name.

Image credit: By Camilo Concha / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

iPhones have a weird Wi-Fi bug

Microsoft fights back against Windows 11 leak

Microsoft releases KB5003690 update to boost game performance and fix blurry text in Windows 10

Silicon Power launches Superior Gaming microSDXC card for mobile gamers

Digital transformation: 5 steps your company must take to succeed instead of survive

Why IT needs smarter cloud security

Edward Snowden: The untold story of how one patriotic American exposed NSA surveillance

Most Commented Stories

Should you download Microsoft Windows 11?

68 Comments

Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 OS leaks in full online, revealing a centered taskbar and Start menu, rounded corners, and widgets!

67 Comments

What we want to see in Windows 11

29 Comments

When will Windows 11 be released, and will it be free?

18 Comments

CCleaner 5.82 adds a driver updater to its formidable arsenal of maintenance tools -- save 30% on a Pro license now!

11 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.