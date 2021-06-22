Linux Foundation launches Open Voice Network

Speech recognition

Many organizations are now relying on voice assistant systems to handle enquiries, but just as with other forms of information it's important to protect the consumer and the proprietary data that flows through voice.

The Linux Foundation is launching an Open Voice Network, an open source association dedicated to advancing open standards that support the adoption of AI-enabled voice assistance systems.

Voice is set to be a primary digital interface in future and will result in a hybrid ecosystem of general-purpose platforms and independent voice assistants that will need interoperability between the conversational agents of different platforms and voice assistants. Open Voice Network is dedicated to supporting this transformation with industry guidance on voice-specific protection of user privacy and data security.

"Voice is expected to be a primary interface to the digital world, connecting users to billions of sites, smart environments and AI bots. It is already increasingly being used beyond smart speakers to include applications in automobiles, smartphones and home electronics devices of all types. Key to enabling enterprise adoption of these capabilities and consumer comfort and familiarity is the implementation of open standards," says Mike Dolan, senior vice president and general manager of projects at the Linux Foundation. "The potential impact of voice on industries including commerce, transportation, healthcare and entertainment is staggering and we're excited to bring it under the open governance model of the Linux foundation to grow the community and pave a way forward."

Voice assistance depends on technologies like Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Advanced Dialog Management (ADM) and Machine Learning (ML). The Open Voice Network will initially focus on research and recommendations towards global standards that will enable user choice, inclusivity, and trust.

It will raise industry awareness by identifying and sharing conversational AI best practices, and will work with and through existing industry associations on relevant regulatory and legislative issues, including those of data privacy.

You can find out more at https://openvoicenetwork.org/

Image credit: Zapp2Photo / Shutterstock

