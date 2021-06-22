Microsoft offers bug-blasting KB5003690 cumulative update to all supported Windows 10 versions

The attention surrounding Windows right now is very much focused on what Microsoft is going to have to say about Windows 11 later this week. But in the meantime, there are still millions of users running Windows 10 and contending with its various problems.

Now, having tested it with Windows Insiders on the Beta or Release Preview channels, Microsoft is giving the KB5003690 update a wider release. The cumulative update is now available for Windows 10 versions 20040, 20H2 and 21H1, fixing various issues including poor gaming performance, blurry text, and more.

See also:

Advertisement

This is part of a staged rollout for the update. It remains an optional update in its current preview form, and it due for inclusion in the Patch Tuesday releases next month. As this is an optional update, it will only be offered to users who look for it -- this means manually checking for update in Windows Update and then opting to install the "Optional quality update". It is also available to download from the Microsoft Update Catalog.

The KB5003690 update does not include any security fixes, but it is still going to be something that a lot of people will want to install because of the sheer number of issues it addresses.

Microsoft shares the following highlights:

Updates an issue in a small subset of users that have lower than expected performance in games after installing KB5000842 or later.

Updates an issue that causes the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME) to suddenly stop working while you are typing.

Updates an issue in which signing in using a PIN fails. The error message is "Something happened and your PIN isn’t available. Click to set up your PIN again."

Updates an issue that, in certain cases, takes you out of the exclusive virtual reality (VR) app and back to Windows Mixed Reality Home when you press the Windows button on the controller.

Updates an issue that causes blurry text on the news and interests button on the Windows taskbar for some screen resolutions.

Updates an issue with Search box graphics on the Windows taskbar that occurs if you right-click the taskbar and turn off News and interests. This graphics issue is especially visible when using dark mode.

Updates an issue that might prevent you from using your fingerprint to sign in after startup or waking up your device from sleep.

Updates an issue that might cause a high-pitched noise or squeak in certain apps when you play 5.1 Dolby Digital audio using certain audio devices and Windows settings.

Full details about KB5003690 can be found here.

Image credit: tanuha2001 / Shutterstock