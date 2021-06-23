Smaller business' IT budgets prioritize remote work, security and cloud

No Comments

The IT budgets of small and medium businesses will prioritize three things in the coming year: remote management (58.4 percent), security (55.9 percent), and cloud services (50.1 percent), according to a new report.

The latest State of the SME IT Admin Report from JumpCloud also reveals that 74 percent of the 400+ IT decision makers surveyed say remote work makes it harder for employees to follow good security practices.

"COVID-19 has highlighted that while IT admins are often behind the scenes, they are the team that ensures secure and simple workflows for every employee in SMEs," says Rajat Bhargava, CEO of JumpCloud. "Remote work put enormous pressure on admins and organizations, and now that the work landscape has changed permanently, the top priority for SMEs is to address those challenges. IT professionals' 2021 priorities of layered security for more secure work-from-anywhere, making remote work easier, and more efficient device management underscore the need for a more consolidated, platform approach to IT that reduces complexities and cost."

Advertisement

Particular concerns are managing identities, with 62 percent saying they pay for more tooling than they need to manage user identities, and more than half (56 percent) saying they are spending too much to enable remote work.

The top three security concerns are software vulnerability (39 percent), employees using the same username and password across apps (37 percent), using an unsecured network (36 percent) and device theft (29 percent).

Encouragingly a zero trust security approach has already been adopted by 24 percent, with another 33 percent planning to adopt one. 33 percent of respondents are zero trust champions within their organization, along with other champions in IT (30 percent), security roles (18 percent), and executives (18 percent).

You can find out more in the full report on the JumpCloud site.

Photo Credit: fotoscool/Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Cybersecurity Threats, Malware Trends, and Strategies' ($22.00 value) FREE for a limited time

Companies back employee privacy but don't deliver it

98 percent of companies experience cloud data breaches

Smaller business' IT budgets prioritize remote work, security and cloud

WDDM 3.0 to bring support for graphical Linux apps in Windows 11

How eCommerce has adapted to the pandemic [Q&A]

Microsoft ramps up the automatic installation of Windows 10 21H1 update

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft fights back against Windows 11 leak

22 Comments

When will Windows 11 be released, and will it be free?

19 Comments

CCleaner 5.82 adds a driver updater to its formidable arsenal of maintenance tools -- save 30% on a Pro license now!

15 Comments

Microsoft is adding a new utility to PowerToys v0.39 -- Awake

12 Comments

Download Debian Linux 10.10 'Buster' now

11 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.