Get 'Cybersecurity Threats, Malware Trends, and Strategies' ($22.00 value) FREE for a limited time

After scrutinizing numerous cybersecurity strategies in this book, Tim Rains, Microsoft’s former Global Chief Security Advisor, helps you understand the efficacy of popular cybersecurity strategies and more.

Cybersecurity Threats, Malware Trends, and Strategies offers an unprecedented long-term view of the global threat landscape by examining the twenty-year trend in vulnerability disclosures and exploitation, nearly a decade of regional differences in malware infections, the socio-economic factors that underpin them, and how global malware has evolved. This will give you further perspectives into malware protection for your organization. It also examines internet-based threats that CISOs should be aware of.

The book will provide you with an evaluation of the various cybersecurity strategies that have ultimately failed over the past twenty years, along with one or two that have actually worked. It will help executives and security and compliance professionals understand how cloud computing is a game changer for them.

By the end of this book, you will know how to measure the effectiveness of your organization’s cybersecurity strategy and the efficacy of the vendors you employ to help you protect your organization and yourself.

Cybersecurity Threats, Malware Trends, and Strategies from Packt usually retails for $22, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 7, so act fast.