Microsoft ramps up the automatic installation of Windows 10 21H1 update

Windows 11 is going to be unveiled tomorrow, but in the meantime, Microsoft has not forgotten about Windows 10. It's now a few months since the company released Windows 10 version 21H1, but it has been a staggered rollout.

Now Microsoft is stepping things up a gear and is starting to push the update to more devices. 21H1 is being rolled out to more users as an automatic update, after a period of machine learning training in which potential issues were identified.

See also:

Advertisement

While there are no major changes introduced in Windows 10 version 21H1, it remains an important update, not least because version 2004 of the operating system is reaching end of service later this year. Microsoft notes that the update is, "available for users with devices running Windows 10, version 20H2 and Windows 10, version 2004, who manually seek to 'Check for updates' via Windows Update".

Over on the release health status page for Windows 10 21H1, the company says:

We are now starting a new phase in our rollout. Using the machine learning training we have done so far, we are increasing the number of devices selected to update automatically to Windows 10, version 21H1 that are approaching end of servicing.

To help eliminate problems caused by the update, Microsoft says that, "we will continue to train our machine learning through all phases to deliver a smooth update experience".

Image credit: Wachiwit / Shutterstock