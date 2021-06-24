Antivirus entrepreneur John McAfee found dead hours after US extradition approval

No Comments
John McAfee

John McAfee, founder of the eponymous antivirus company, has been found dead in his Spanish jail cell. He is thought to have died by suicide.

His death last night came just hours after authorities in Spain approved his extradition to the US where he faced tax-related charges. The 75-year-old rose to fame because of his software company, later becoming notorious for his eccentric behavior and an allegation of murder.

Advertisement

McAfee had been in prison following his arrest in October for alleged tax offenses. Yesterday, the highest court in Spain approved his extradition to the US, and while this could have been appealed, it is a decision that is unlikely to have been overturned. Yesterday's ruling read:

The court agrees to grant the extradition of John David McAfee as requested by the American judicial authorities for the crimes referred to in the tax offense indictments for years 2016 to 2018.

When McAfee was discovered in his cell, attempts were made to resuscitate him, but they proved unsuccessful. The Catalan justice department issued a statement saying:

Judicial staff have been dispatched to the prison and are investigating the causes of death. Everything points to death by suicide.

McAfee's lawyer went further, telling Reuters than the software tycoon had hanged himself.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Watch Microsoft announce Windows 11 -- live

Antivirus entrepreneur John McAfee found dead hours after US extradition approval

Microsoft issues fix for high-pitched noise in Windows 10

Seagate unveils FireCuda 530 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD for PC gamers and enthusiasts

Logitech Combo Touch keyboard case turns Apple iPad Air (4th gen) into a proper laptop

IRS attempts to make it easier for you to get that new tax credit you might be owed

Ubuntu-maker Canonical will support open source Blender on Windows, Mac, and Linux

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft fights back against Windows 11 leak

22 Comments

When will Windows 11 be released, and will it be free?

19 Comments

CCleaner 5.82 adds a driver updater to its formidable arsenal of maintenance tools -- save 30% on a Pro license now!

15 Comments

Download Debian Linux 10.10 'Buster' now

13 Comments

Microsoft is adding a new utility to PowerToys v0.39 -- Awake

13 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.