Antivirus entrepreneur John McAfee found dead hours after US extradition approval

John McAfee, founder of the eponymous antivirus company, has been found dead in his Spanish jail cell. He is thought to have died by suicide.

His death last night came just hours after authorities in Spain approved his extradition to the US where he faced tax-related charges. The 75-year-old rose to fame because of his software company, later becoming notorious for his eccentric behavior and an allegation of murder.

McAfee had been in prison following his arrest in October for alleged tax offenses. Yesterday, the highest court in Spain approved his extradition to the US, and while this could have been appealed, it is a decision that is unlikely to have been overturned. Yesterday's ruling read:

The court agrees to grant the extradition of John David McAfee as requested by the American judicial authorities for the crimes referred to in the tax offense indictments for years 2016 to 2018.

When McAfee was discovered in his cell, attempts were made to resuscitate him, but they proved unsuccessful. The Catalan justice department issued a statement saying:

Judicial staff have been dispatched to the prison and are investigating the causes of death. Everything points to death by suicide.

McAfee's lawyer went further, telling Reuters than the software tycoon had hanged himself.