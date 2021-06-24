Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users

No Comments

Today Microsoft took the wraps off what we can expect from its new operating system and it’s a lot. You can see what’s coming here.

The first builds of the new Windows 11 will begin making their way to Windows Insiders from next week, although it will be a while until we see the makings of a finished OS as general availability isn't expected until the end of the year. What we also learned from the announcement is the cost of the OS and the upgrade options.

Advertisement

As was to be expected, Windows 11, like its predecessor, will be a free upgrade, but only for those running an eligible Windows 10 PC.

If you’re currently on Windows 7 and you want to upgrade to the new OS, you will probably need to upgrade your system to Windows 10 and go from there. The upgrade is still free.

Of course, you will also be able to buy new PCs running Windows 11 once it becomes available.

To check if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 11, go to Windows.com to download the PC Health Check app.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

How to get the first Windows 11 Preview builds

These are the Windows 10 features Microsoft will be deprecating and removing from Windows 11

These are the updated hardware requirements for Windows 11

Windows 11 will support Android apps through the Amazon Appstore

Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users

Microsoft officially confirms Windows 11 with integrated Teams and support for Android apps

Google launches unified initiative to boost open source security reporting

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft fights back against Windows 11 leak

22 Comments

When will Windows 11 be released, and will it be free?

19 Comments

CCleaner 5.82 adds a driver updater to its formidable arsenal of maintenance tools -- save 30% on a Pro license now!

15 Comments

Download Debian Linux 10.10 'Buster' now

13 Comments

Microsoft is adding a new utility to PowerToys v0.39 -- Awake

13 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.