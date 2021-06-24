Windows 11 will be a free upgrade for Windows 10 users

Today Microsoft took the wraps off what we can expect from its new operating system and it’s a lot. You can see what’s coming here.

The first builds of the new Windows 11 will begin making their way to Windows Insiders from next week, although it will be a while until we see the makings of a finished OS as general availability isn't expected until the end of the year. What we also learned from the announcement is the cost of the OS and the upgrade options.

As was to be expected, Windows 11, like its predecessor, will be a free upgrade, but only for those running an eligible Windows 10 PC.

If you’re currently on Windows 7 and you want to upgrade to the new OS, you will probably need to upgrade your system to Windows 10 and go from there. The upgrade is still free.

Of course, you will also be able to buy new PCs running Windows 11 once it becomes available.

To check if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 11, go to Windows.com to download the PC Health Check app.