You're not going to get a Windows 11 upgrade until next year

No Comments
Windows 11

You've probably noticed that there has been an absolute glut of Windows 11 news in recent days. After Microsoft officially announced the upcoming version of its operating system, there has been excitement, analysis, disappointment, leaks, and much more.

And today, Microsoft has delivered some bad news. While Windows 11 is being released later this year, if you're currently running Windows 10, you're going to have to wait until 2022 to get your free upgrade.

See also:

Advertisement

At the Windows 11 event earlier this week, Microsoft said that Windows 11 would be available later this year. This is true, but now the company has added a little more detail to this. And the news isn't great. Free upgrades to Windows 11 will not be happening until 2022, as revealed on Twitter:

There are, of course, ways around this. The first is to simple head out and buy yourself a new computer that comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. But this is a potentially costly option that not everyone will be happy with.

The second option is to jump on the Windows Insider program so you can get your hands on the preview builds of Windows 11 as soon as possible. In fact, in doing this, you will be able to use Windows 11 before it is officially released, although you will have ot put up with potentially unstable, unfinished builds.

The choice is yours.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

You're not going to get a Windows 11 upgrade until next year

Upgrade to Windows 10 Pro at a big discount now... and get Windows 11 free later

WhyNotWin11 is a better Windows 11 compatibility checker

Windows 11 is borrowing ideas from PowerToys

Microsoft updates PC Health Check app so you'll know why you can't upgrade to Windows 11

Windows 11 is only getting one major update each year

Windows 11's Android app support is not as disappointing as you might think

Most Commented Stories

These are the updated hardware requirements for Windows 11

74 Comments

Microsoft officially confirms Windows 11 with integrated Teams and support for Android apps

33 Comments

Has your PC failed the Windows 11 upgrade check? This may help you make it compatible (for free)

25 Comments

Microsoft fights back against Windows 11 leak

23 Comments

Want to move the Windows 11 taskbar? Tough! You can't

19 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.