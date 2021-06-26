You're not going to get a Windows 11 upgrade until next year

You've probably noticed that there has been an absolute glut of Windows 11 news in recent days. After Microsoft officially announced the upcoming version of its operating system, there has been excitement, analysis, disappointment, leaks, and much more.

And today, Microsoft has delivered some bad news. While Windows 11 is being released later this year, if you're currently running Windows 10, you're going to have to wait until 2022 to get your free upgrade.

See also:

Advertisement

At the Windows 11 event earlier this week, Microsoft said that Windows 11 would be available later this year. This is true, but now the company has added a little more detail to this. And the news isn't great. Free upgrades to Windows 11 will not be happening until 2022, as revealed on Twitter:

Windows 11 is due out later in 2021 and will be delivered over several months. The rollout of the upgrade to Windows 10 devices already in use today will begin in 2022 through the first half of that year. — Windows (@Windows) June 25, 2021

There are, of course, ways around this. The first is to simple head out and buy yourself a new computer that comes with Windows 11 pre-installed. But this is a potentially costly option that not everyone will be happy with.

The second option is to jump on the Windows Insider program so you can get your hands on the preview builds of Windows 11 as soon as possible. In fact, in doing this, you will be able to use Windows 11 before it is officially released, although you will have ot put up with potentially unstable, unfinished builds.

The choice is yours.