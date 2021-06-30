Microsoft releases KB5004760 update to fix PDF problems in Windows 10

Microsoft has released an out-of-band update for Windows 10 that remedies a PDF opening issue.

Available for Windows 10 version 2004, 20H2 and 21H1, the KB5004760 update may not seem like particularly important one, but Microsoft deemed it of enough import to release it off schedule. You will, however, have to go out of your way to find it if you need it.

Advertisement

See also:

Microsoft has chosen not to push this particular patch out via Windows Update, so if you are experiencing PDF problems, you will have to hunt it down and manually install it. In addition to fixing the PDF opening problem the update also -- as pretty much all recent updates do -- removes Flash Player from Windows 10.

Microsoft explains the purpose of the update:

Updates an issue that might prevent you from opening PDFs using Internet Explorer 11 or apps that use the 64-bit version of the WebBrowser control. Additionally, a PDF might render as just a gray background when using the Adobe Acrobat plug-in.

You can download the update from the Microsoft Update Catalog here.

Image credit: tanuha2001 / Shutterstock