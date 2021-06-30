Move quickly to grab this PDF editor for Windows for free!

People with iPhones or Android handsets are used to the idea of discounted apps in their respective app stores. While the same concept exists in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 apps, it is something that tends to get rather less attention.

But at the moment, there is an interesting PDF tool available completely free of charge. You will have to move quickly if you want to get PDF Manager for free though; this special offer is over in just a few days.

Advertisement

See also:

PDF Manager usually costs $49.99, so it's well worth jumping on it while it's free as this represents a significant saving.

The deal is only running for another 3 days, so get downloading now, or you will miss out.

The description for the app reads:

Merge, split, extract, and combine PDFs with PDF Manager! An "Essential App" as selected by the Microsoft Store. PDF Manager is a powerful, easy-to-use app for merging and editing PDF files. Merge, reorder, and split pages across multiple documents. Extract, rotate, and delete pages instantly, or combine PDFs, all in just a few clicks. Download PDF Manager today and take control of your PDF files.

You can grab the app from the Microsoft Store here.