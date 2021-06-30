Move quickly to grab this PDF editor for Windows for free!

No Comments
PDF Manager

People with iPhones or Android handsets are used to the idea of discounted apps in their respective app stores. While the same concept exists in the Microsoft Store for Windows 10 apps, it is something that tends to get rather less attention.

But at the moment, there is an interesting PDF tool available completely free of charge. You will have to move quickly if you want to get PDF Manager for free though; this special offer is over in just a few days.

Advertisement

See also:

PDF Manager usually costs $49.99, so it's well worth jumping on it while it's free as this represents a significant saving.

The deal is only running for another 3 days, so get downloading now, or you will miss out.

The description for the app reads:

Merge, split, extract, and combine PDFs with PDF Manager! An "Essential App" as selected by the Microsoft Store.

PDF Manager is a powerful, easy-to-use app for merging and editing PDF files.

Merge, reorder, and split pages across multiple documents. Extract, rotate, and delete pages instantly, or combine PDFs, all in just a few clicks.

Download PDF Manager today and take control of your PDF files.

You can grab the app from the Microsoft Store here.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Check whether your computer can be upgraded to Windows 11 using Win11SysCheck

How attackers can manipulate social media recommendations

Tour technology: It's a lot more than bike and rider these days

Move quickly to grab this PDF editor for Windows for free!

Microsoft releases KB5004760 update to fix PDF problems in Windows 10

Satechi launches USB-C stand and hub for Apple Mac mini with integrated SSD enclosure

Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.41.3 with lots of improvements and a new utility

Most Commented Stories

These are the updated hardware requirements for Windows 11

85 Comments

Microsoft officially confirms Windows 11 with integrated Teams and support for Android apps

37 Comments

Has your PC failed the Windows 11 upgrade check? This may help you make it compatible (for free)

34 Comments

Want to move the Windows 11 taskbar? Tough! You can't

29 Comments

Microsoft updates PC Health Check app so you'll know why you can't upgrade to Windows 11

28 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.