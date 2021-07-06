TEAMGROUP unveils trio of USB flash drives

With cloud storage continuing to gain in popularity, flash drives have largely fallen out of favor with consumers. Maybe that's not such a bad thing, as USB flash drives are easy to lose and are susceptible to failure -- the cloud is arguably more safe and secure. With that said, there will always be a need for local storage, as sometimes you can't trust certain documents, such as company secrets, to the cloud.

It is hard to get excited about USB flash drives though, right? I mean, aren't they all the same? Actually, no! They can vary on things like build quality and performance. That's why the a trio of new USB flash drives from respected company TEAMGROUP has piqued my interest. All three drives are distinct in their designs. The speedy C212 uses a slide to protect the USB-A connector, while the M211 has a unique foldable hinge that reveals both USB-A and USB-C. The C211 is the least interesting of the bunch, as it uses an easy-to-lose cap.

"With the latest USB 3.2 Gen 2 high speed interface, the 1TB C212 Extreme Speed Drive transfers data faster than any other USB drive in the market. With the reading speed at 600 MB/s and writing at 500 MB/s, a 10 GB high quality audiovisual file can be transferred in only about 30 seconds. C212 is highly compact and portable, and it revolutionizes storage solutions by offering high transfer speed and enormous storage capacity on par with those of external SSDs while weighting just 9 grams," explains TEAMGROUP.

The company also says, "The M211 USB 3.2 OTG Flash Drive comes with USB Type A and Type C dual interfaces with the reading speed up to 150MB/s, allowing data to transfer freely across Android devices, tablets, desktop computers, and Macs. M211 adopts a newly patented foldable design, so users don’t have to worry about losing the cap. Made with COB (Chip on Board) assembly technique, the body of the drive is both waterproof and dustproof, safeguarding the data it holds."

Model M211 Interface USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A & Type C Capacity 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Data Transfer Rate 32/64GB: Read speed up to 100MB/s

128/256GB: Read speed up to 150MB/s Color Black Voltage DC+5V Weight 5g Dimensions 40(L) x 17.7(W) x 8.4(H) mm Operating System Windows 10 / 8.1 / 8 / 7 / Vista, MAC OS 10.4 or later, Linux 2.6.33 or later

Mobile devices running Android OS 4.1 or later

With USB Type-C transmission joint smartphones and tablets (the device itself must support OTG function) Warranty Lifetime warranty

Model C212 Interface USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A Capacity 256GB / 512GB / 1TB Color Black Voltage DC+5V Weight 9g Dimensions 78.2(L) x 20.5(W) x 12.2(H) mm Data Transfer Rate 256GB: up to 590/290MB/s

512GB: up to 600/500MB/s

1TB: up to 600/500MB/s Operating System Windows10, Windows 8.1, Windows 8, Windows 7、Windows Vista、Mac OS X v.10.6.x+、Linux v.2.6.x+ Warranty 5-year limited warranty

Model C211 Interface USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A Capacity 16GB / 32GB / 64GB / 128GB / 256GB Color Blue Voltage DC+5V Weight 8g Dimensions 56(L) x 17.2(W) x 7.6(H) mm Warranty Lifetime warranty

Unfortunately, TEAMGROUP has not revealed any details regarding pricing or availability for the C212 or M211. We tried to find these drives for sale somewhere online, but at the time of this writing, we were unsuccessful. With that said, those two flash drives should be available here very soon. The C211, however, can be purchased here right now.

