Microsoft issues emergency patches for critical PrintNightmare security flaw

No Comments
Microsoft building logo

Microsoft has released a series of out of-band security patches for the PrintNightmare bug that was recently exposed. The remote code execution vulnerability exits in the Windows Print Spooler; it affects all versions of Windows, and the company is even offering patches for the unsupported Windows 7.

Previously, Microsoft had only been able to suggest workarounds to mitigate against the security problems, so it was left to 0patch to help out with a free bug-fix. But now patches are available for this serious security issue (CVE-2021-34527) that leaves systems at risk of attack.

See also:

Advertisement

Letting people know about the existence of the new patches, Microsoft's security team says: "Microsoft has completed the investigation and has released security updates to address this vulnerability. Please see the Security Updates table for the applicable update for your system. We recommend that you install these updates immediately. If you are unable to install these updates, see the FAQ and Workaround sections in this CVE for information on how to help protect your system from this vulnerability".

The importance of the patches is such that Microsoft is warning that they should be installed immediately.

However, in an update to the vulnerability advisory, the company also notes that not all patches are currently available:

CVE updated to announce that Microsoft is releasing an update for several versions of Window to address this vulnerability. Updates are not yet available for Windows 10 version 1607, Windows Server 2016, or Windows Server 2012. Security updates for these versions of Windows will be released soon. Other information has been updated as well. This information will be updated when more information or updates are available.

For anyone running one of these unpatched versions of Windows, it's a good idea to follow the workaround advice from last week.

Image credit: Eric Glenn / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Microsoft issues emergency patches for critical PrintNightmare security flaw

TEAMGROUP unveils trio of USB flash drives

Nintendo Switch OLED Model isn't the Pro console we wanted, but you should pre-order

The classic Symbian OS reimagined as a rival to iOS and Android

Enterprises see threat modeling as a top priority post-COVID

Audacity responds to concerns about its controversial privacy policy

MSI announces SPATIUM M370, M470, and M480 PCIe NVMe SSDs

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11 -- deepin Linux 20.2.2 doesn't require your PC to have a TPM

68 Comments

Windows 11 Home will need a Microsoft account, but Pro won't

57 Comments

This registry hack lets you bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement and install Windows 11

24 Comments

Windows 11 could spell the end of the Blue Screen of Death

20 Comments

Windows 11 is making important changes to the way system updates work

10 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.