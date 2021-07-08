Microsoft is seeking feedback in a new Windows 11 bug bash

It has been a while since Microsoft held a Bug Bash to discover problems with Windows and gather feedback about features. In fact, the last one was back in May.

But with the impending launch of Windows 11, it is perhaps not surprising that it is Bug Bash time again. Over the next week, Insiders using Windows 11 preview builds are invited to take part in quests and earn themselves an exclusive badge in return for helping out.

There are lots of ways to provide feedback about Windows 11 -- including moaning on Twitter -- but the most effective way is to use official channels. And this is purpose of Microsoft's Bug Bashes.

The company is seeking feedback about various features of Windows 11. This is not only to help shape their future development by checking what people are hoping for, but also to seek out bugs and problems. As such, the Windows team has created a number of quests for Windows 11 users to take part in, testing features such as the new Start menu, widgets and window snapping.

It is free to take part, and you can earn yourself a special achievement badge for your assistance. To take part in the Bug Bash, you need -- of course -- to be running Windows 11 and to be part of the Insider program.

Find out more in the Windows Feedback Hub.