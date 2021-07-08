Unimpressed with Windows 11? Don't worry... Microsoft says there's 'much more to come'

No Comments
Laptop running Windows 11

If you have installed Windows 11 as part of the Insider program, or if you've obtained the OS through other channels, there's a chance that you may not be blown away by what you see.

But -- thankfully -- Windows 11 is not yet finished. There are kinks to be ironed out, things to be tweaked and, Microsoft promises, "much more to come".

See also:

Advertisement

The news comes via Twitter where the Windows Developer account has responded to various comments about Windows 11. In reply to one tweet from someone who is enamored with the centered Start menu, the dev team said:

Happy to hear that 😊 What other features did you like? We’re always glad to know and learn about your experiences.

The very purpose of the Insider builds is to gather feedback and see what people like and dislike about Windows, so this is not surprising. But it is in the response to a tweet complaining about elements that are lacking in the current build that Microsoft promises more:

In a second tweet replying to the same Windows Insider, the dev team says: "Just wanted to let you know that there's much more to come".

What remains to be seen is whether there is anything we don't yet know about on the horizon, and when will things start to be added?

Image credit: sdx15 / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Unimpressed with Windows 11? Don't worry... Microsoft says there's 'much more to come'

Get 'Networking For Dummies, 12th Edition' ($18.00 value) for FREE

Panasonic sets up a new business solutions arm

Microsoft patch for PrintNightmare vulnerability fails to fix critical security flaw

If you change your mind after installing Windows 11, the clock is ticking

Big data, big city transformations: Transport and well-being

Secure web gateways are essential for the remote workforce

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11 -- deepin Linux 20.2.2 doesn't require your PC to have a TPM

70 Comments

Windows 11 Home will need a Microsoft account, but Pro won't

57 Comments

This registry hack lets you bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement and install Windows 11

24 Comments

Windows 11 could spell the end of the Blue Screen of Death

20 Comments

An upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 11 will have to be a clean install

16 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.