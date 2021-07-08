Unimpressed with Windows 11? Don't worry... Microsoft says there's 'much more to come'

If you have installed Windows 11 as part of the Insider program, or if you've obtained the OS through other channels, there's a chance that you may not be blown away by what you see.

But -- thankfully -- Windows 11 is not yet finished. There are kinks to be ironed out, things to be tweaked and, Microsoft promises, "much more to come".

The news comes via Twitter where the Windows Developer account has responded to various comments about Windows 11. In reply to one tweet from someone who is enamored with the centered Start menu, the dev team said:

Happy to hear that 😊 What other features did you like? We’re always glad to know and learn about your experiences.

The very purpose of the Insider builds is to gather feedback and see what people like and dislike about Windows, so this is not surprising. But it is in the response to a tweet complaining about elements that are lacking in the current build that Microsoft promises more:

Hello there! Keep in mind that we'll be rolling out more and more features of Windows 11 Insider build in the next months, so we can try and tweak each feature correctly. — Windows Developer (@windowsdev) July 7, 2021

In a second tweet replying to the same Windows Insider, the dev team says: "Just wanted to let you know that there's much more to come".

What remains to be seen is whether there is anything we don't yet know about on the horizon, and when will things start to be added?

