Microsoft patch for PrintNightmare vulnerability fails to fix critical security flaw

The recently revealed PrintNightmare vulnerability has been something of a farcical episode after details of the Windows security flaw were mistakenly revealed. Microsoft suggested a workaround but, as it broke printing, it was less than ideal.

Micropatching experts at 0patch released a free fix until Microsoft then released an official patch. The next chapter in the saga should surprise no one: Microsoft's patch has a problem. It doesn't really fix the security issue, leaving systems vulnerable.

When Microsoft released its out-of-band security patch, the company said: "The fix that we released today fully addresses the public vulnerability, and it also includes a new feature that allows customers to implement stronger protections".

But security researchers say that this is not the case.

The PrintNightmare vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2021-34527, has two elements that could be exploited by hackers -- a remote code execution (RCE) component, and a local privilege escalation (LPE) component. The patch issued by Microsoft only addresses the RCE side of things.

After a warning from CERT/CC vulnerability analyst Will Dormann that Microsoft's fix "only appears to address the Remote Code Execution (RCE via SMB and RPC) variants of the PrintNightmare, and not the Local Privilege Escalation (LPE) variant" further testing was carried out. It was found that it is also possible to bypass the patch and gain both local privilege escalation and remote code execution.

The Microsoft fix released for recent #PrintNightmare vulnerability addresses the remote vector - however the LPE variations still function. These work out of the box on Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 2008 and 2012 but require Point&Print configured for Windows 2016,2019,10 & 11(?). 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/PRO3p99CFo — Hacker Fantastic (@hackerfantastic) July 6, 2021

Benjamin Delpy tweeted footage of a "fully patched" system remaining vulnerable:

Dealing with strings & filenames is hard😉

New function in #mimikatz 🥝to normalize filenames (bypassing checks by using UNC instead of \servershare format)



So a RCE (and LPE) with #printnightmare on a fully patched server, with Point & Print enabled



> https://t.co/Wzb5GAfWfd pic.twitter.com/HTDf004N7r — 🥝 Benjamin Delpy (@gentilkiwi) July 7, 2021

So for now, the advice remains to disable the Windows Print Spooler, although this is far from ideal.

