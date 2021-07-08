Microsoft patch for PrintNightmare vulnerability fails to fix critical security flaw

No Comments
Colorful Microsoft logo

The recently revealed PrintNightmare vulnerability has been something of a farcical episode after details of the Windows security flaw were mistakenly revealed. Microsoft suggested a workaround but, as it broke printing, it was less than ideal.

Micropatching experts at 0patch released a free fix until Microsoft then released an official patch. The next chapter in the saga should surprise no one: Microsoft's patch has a problem. It doesn't really fix the security issue, leaving systems vulnerable.

See also:

Advertisement

When Microsoft released its out-of-band security patch, the company said: "The fix that we released today fully addresses the public vulnerability, and it also includes a new feature that allows customers to implement stronger protections".

But security researchers say that this is not the case.

The PrintNightmare vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2021-34527, has two elements that could be exploited by hackers -- a remote code execution (RCE) component, and a local privilege escalation (LPE) component. The patch issued by Microsoft only addresses the RCE side of things.

After a warning from CERT/CC vulnerability analyst Will Dormann that Microsoft's fix "only appears to address the Remote Code Execution (RCE via SMB and RPC) variants of the PrintNightmare, and not the Local Privilege Escalation (LPE) variant" further testing was carried out. It was found that it is also possible to bypass the patch and gain both local privilege escalation and remote code execution.

Benjamin Delpy tweeted footage of a "fully patched" system remaining vulnerable:

So for now, the advice remains to disable the Windows Print Spooler, although this is far from ideal.

Image credit: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Networking For Dummies, 12th Edition' ($18.00 value) for FREE

Panasonic sets up a new business solutions arm

Microsoft patch for PrintNightmare vulnerability fails to fix critical security flaw

If you change your mind after installing Windows 11, the clock is ticking

Big data, big city transformations: Transport and well-being

Secure web gateways are essential for the remote workforce

StarTech.com launches USB-C to HDMI cable adapter with HDR10 support

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11 -- deepin Linux 20.2.2 doesn't require your PC to have a TPM

70 Comments

Windows 11 Home will need a Microsoft account, but Pro won't

57 Comments

This registry hack lets you bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement and install Windows 11

24 Comments

Windows 11 could spell the end of the Blue Screen of Death

20 Comments

An upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 11 will have to be a clean install

14 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.