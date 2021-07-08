Get 'Networking For Dummies, 12th Edition' ($18.00 value) for FREE

Fully revised to cover Windows 10 and Windows Server 2019, this new edition of the trusted Networking For Dummies helps both beginning network administrators and home users to set up and maintain a network.

Updated coverage of broadband and wireless technologies, as well as storage and back-up procedures, ensures that you’ll learn how to build a wired or wireless network, secure and optimize it, troubleshoot problems, and much more. 

From connecting to the Internet and setting up a wireless network to solving networking problems and backing up your data -- this #1 bestselling guide covers it all.

  • Build a wired or wireless network
  • Secure and optimize your network
  • Set up a server and manage Windows user accounts
  • Use the cloud -- safely 

Written by a seasoned technology author -- and jam-packed with tons of helpful step-by-step instructions -- this is the book network administrators and everyday computer users will turn to again and again.

Networking For Dummies, from Wiley, usually retails for $18, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on July 21, so act fast.

