Panasonic sets up a new business solutions arm

Electronics giant Panasonic is launching a new solutions-focused organization, Panasonic Connect Europe, to address the changing technology needs of European businesses.

The new business will offer diverse B2B technology solutions, alongside an enhanced services capability, to help customers maintain mission critical operations and organizations transform their business operations.

It will pull together Panasonic's B2B product portfolio -- ranging from manufacturing machines and software to ruggedized mobile computing solutions, and its broadcast and media entertainment portfolio -- as well as enhanced consulting, systems integration, project management and application software development skills.

"Panasonic Connect Europe will form a new and agile organization able to respond quickly to the demands of the various industries across the manufacturing, logistics, retail, entertainment, education and public sector," says Hiroyuki Nishiuma, current MD of Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU), who will be the MD of the new organization. "We look forward to combining our product expertise with our enhanced solutions capability to help businesses transform their operations for the future."

Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, the business will consist of a mobile solutions division helping mobile workers improve productivity with Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. A media entertainment division will offer a range of projectors as well as high quality displays and AV production solutions.

Business and industry solutions will focus on retail, logistics and manufacturing, and finally Panasonic factory solutions will sell a wide range of smart factory solutions including electronics manufacturing solutions, robot and welding systems and software solutions engineering.

