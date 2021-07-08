Panasonic sets up a new business solutions arm

No Comments

Electronics giant Panasonic is launching a new solutions-focused organization, Panasonic Connect Europe, to address the changing technology needs of European businesses.

The new business will offer diverse B2B technology solutions, alongside an enhanced services capability, to help customers maintain mission critical operations and organizations transform their business operations.

It will pull together Panasonic's B2B product portfolio -- ranging from manufacturing machines and software to ruggedized mobile computing solutions, and its broadcast and media entertainment portfolio -- as well as enhanced consulting, systems integration, project management and application software development skills.

Advertisement

"Panasonic Connect Europe will form a new and agile organization able to respond quickly to the demands of the various industries across the manufacturing, logistics, retail, entertainment, education and public sector," says Hiroyuki Nishiuma, current MD of Panasonic System Communications Company Europe (PSCEU), who will be the MD of the new organization. "We look forward to combining our product expertise with our enhanced solutions capability to help businesses transform their operations for the future."

Headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany, the business will consist of a mobile solutions division helping mobile workers improve productivity with Toughbook rugged notebooks, business tablets and handhelds. A media entertainment division will offer a range of projectors as well as high quality displays and AV production solutions.

Business and industry solutions will focus on retail, logistics and manufacturing, and finally Panasonic factory solutions will sell a wide range of smart factory solutions including electronics manufacturing solutions, robot and welding systems and software solutions engineering.

Image credit: lucianmilasan/depositphotos.com

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Networking For Dummies, 12th Edition' ($18.00 value) for FREE

Panasonic sets up a new business solutions arm

Microsoft patch for PrintNightmare vulnerability fails to fix critical security flaw

If you change your mind after installing Windows 11, the clock is ticking

Big data, big city transformations: Transport and well-being

Secure web gateways are essential for the remote workforce

StarTech.com launches USB-C to HDMI cable adapter with HDR10 support

Most Commented Stories

Forget Windows 11 -- deepin Linux 20.2.2 doesn't require your PC to have a TPM

70 Comments

Windows 11 Home will need a Microsoft account, but Pro won't

57 Comments

This registry hack lets you bypass the TPM 2.0 requirement and install Windows 11

24 Comments

Windows 11 could spell the end of the Blue Screen of Death

20 Comments

An upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 11 will have to be a clean install

14 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.