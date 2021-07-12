Security leaders struggle to guard against data loss

A new study from risk protection platform SafeGuard Cyber shows cybersecurity leaders understand what is needed for successful digital risk protection, but they are still struggling to provide it.

Lack of visibility (39 percent) is the biggest challenge for security leaders who aim to maintain security and compliance across all business communications.

When looking at digital communication risks, respondents are most concerned about data loss (46 percent), followed by malware and ransomware attacks (37 percent). Only 10 percent of cybersecurity leaders have a tech stack that provides full visibility for detecting and responding to threats in cloud applications outside of their network.

Advertisement

Restricting access is often used as a means of managing risk where businesses lack sufficient visibility. To ensure security and compliance on social media, collaboration, and mobile chat applications, most security leaders (77 percent) turn to tools that restrict access to third-party communication apps.

When asked how they rate their organization's digital risk mitigation capabilities, 78 percent report they have limitations and vulnerabilities that prevent them from protecting all communication channels and digital assets. Currently, their greatest challenge is the lack of message-level visibility on third-party cloud applications, something which was at the heart of the recent Electronic Arts Slack hacking.

"Collaboration applications have become essential for business teams to communicate, but present a great deal of risk, as we are learning from the fallout of this EA Games attack," says Jim Zuffoletti, CEO and co-founder of SafeGuard Cyber. "Our latest findings confirm that digital risk protection needs to be driven from a central command hub where an enterprise's entire digital footprint can be seen and proactively managed."

You can get the full report on the SafeGuard Cyber site.

Image Credit: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock