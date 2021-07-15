Helvetica Now Variable could be the most flexible font in the world -- over a million styles to choose from

In the design world, Helvetica reigns supreme. The font can be seen everywhere from brand logos and advertising to signage and print, its ubiquity stemming from its incredible versatility.

2019 saw an update to the font in the form of Helvetica Now, and it has been updated once again to create Helvetica Now Variable, the most versatile take on the classic font. Designers can fully express themselves typographically thanks to the fact that the latest iteration offers more than a million new Helvetica styles in one font file.

Helvetica has long been revered for its style, classic look, simplicity and clarity, and there have been various updates and tweaks since its inception back in the 1950s. The figure of one million+ styles in the new Helvetica Now Variable comes from the array of options relating to optical sizing, stylistic alternates, and extended character set, inviting users to "paint with type".

Monotype, the company behind the font, says: "Today's consumers expect distinct, dynamic, personalized branding and lightning-fast web load times wherever they are and on whatever device they're using. Helvetica Now Variable is built to meet that demand -- one font file with millions of styles that's magically fast, awesomely powerful, and surprisingly fun. (Yes, millions -- the three-axes variable design space offers 1.235 million variations, to be precise.)"

The company explains:

Unlike conventional font formats that require each style within a family to be a separate file, Variable fonts package all of the necessary DNA for every style into one tidy package. And because that one file contains the family DNA, designers can move through the entire sequence, mixing, matching, and customizing variations on the family theme. It’s now possible to dial in a hyper-specific variation or even animate the movement from one state, weight, width, or size to the next, all from a file that’s a fraction of the size of the combined static fonts.

Monotype tweeted about the new font, saying:

If you're interesting purchasing Helvetica Now Variable, the font is available from MyFonts and direct from Monotype.

Image credit: Monotype