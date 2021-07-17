Intel releases updated graphics driver with Windows 11 support

With the official release of Windows 11 edging ever closer, it's not just consumers that are readying themselves for the new operating system; hardware manufacturers and software are working hard to ensure Windows 11 compatibility.

To this end, Intel has just released a new graphics driver that adds support for Windows 11. The updated driver also includes support for AutoHDR feature of Windows 11 on 10th generation Intel Core processors with Iris Plus Graphics or higher.

For the release of version 30.0.100.9684 of the Intel Graphics - Windows DCH Drivers, it is undoubtedly Windows 11 support which is the highlight. Intel has managed to beat both AMD and NVIDIA to the punch in making available a stable Windows 11-compatible driver.

Intel also draws attention to the following gaming highlights:

Support for F1 2021

Optimizations to reduce load times and stuttering in Moonlight Blade (DX12) and Call of Duty: Warzone (DX12) .

and . Support for Windows 11 Microsoft Auto HDR feature on 10th Gen Intel® Core™ processors with Iris Plus Graphics or higher

The driver weighs in at 493MB and can be downloaded here.

