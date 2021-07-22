Get 'Deep Learning for Beginners' ($27.99 value) FREE for a limited time

No Comments

With information on the web exponentially increasing, it has become more difficult than ever to navigate through everything to find reliable content that will help you get started with deep learning.

This book is designed to help you if you're a beginner looking to work on deep learning and build deep learning models from scratch, and you already have the basic mathematical and programming knowledge required to get started.

The book begins with a basic overview of machine learning, guiding you through setting up popular Python frameworks. You will also understand how to prepare data by cleaning and preprocessing it for deep learning, and gradually go on to explore neural networks.

Advertisement

A dedicated section will give you insights into the working of neural networks by helping you get hands-on with training single and multiple layers of neurons. Later, you will cover popular neural network architectures such as CNNs, RNNs, AEs, VAEs, and GANs with the help of simple examples, and learn how to build models from scratch. At the end of each chapter, you will find a question and answer section to help you test what you've learned through the course of the book.

By the end of this book, you'll be well-versed with deep learning concepts and have the knowledge you need to use specific algorithms with various tools for different tasks.

Deep Learning for Beginners, from Packt, usually retails for $27.99, but BetaNews readers can get it entirely free for a limited time.

All you have to do to get your copy for free is go here, enter the required details, and click the Download button.

The offer expires on August 4, so act fast.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Deep Learning for Beginners' ($27.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Over half of exploits sold on underground forums are for Microsoft products

Google is rolling out its unified backup service, Backup by Google One

Stability is key to success of mobile apps

Twitter is experimenting with a downvote option on tweets... but don't call it a Dislike button

Unlocking digital transformation with Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

The rise of home tech security

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases updated Windows 11 preview with new entertainment widget

19 Comments

Microsoft is shipping Windows 11 in dark mode by default

17 Comments

Microsoft brings Teams integration to Windows 11

15 Comments

China accused of large-scale Microsoft Exchange Server hack

13 Comments

Microsoft waxes lyrical about Windows 11's sleek new context menu and share dialog

13 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.