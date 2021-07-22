Google is rolling out its unified backup service, Backup by Google One

No Comments
Google building logo

Backing up Android data is getting a whole lot easier as Google starts the roll out of Backup by Google One. The service makes it easy to backup everything from SMS, MMS and call logs, to Wi-Fi passwords and photos.

The company has not made a great deal about the rollout, making no announcement about it. This is perhaps understandable as it is essentially a consolidation and rebranding of a previously disparate selection of settings and tools.

See also:

Advertisement

With Backup by Google One, what has happened is the backup option found in Android have been merged with those found in the Google One app. The unification makes a great deal of sense, making things easier for users looking to safeguard their data and settings, as well as making further management and development simpler for Google technicians.

Not only does Backup by Google One bring more options into one place, potentially meaning people are more likely to use them, it also brings granular control. Eliminating the need to use an app due to the fact that everything is accessed through Android's Settings is also a big step forward in terms of user-friendliness.

As standard, anyone using Backup by Google One has access to 15GB of cloud-based storage for free. If you need more space for photos and other data, you'll need to pay to upgrade. And, as 9to5Google points out, "despite the 'Google One' branding, this backup system will be available to all Google Accounts".

The rollout of Backup by Google Drive starts now for all devices running Android 8.0 and above. Google says that the process will be completed in the coming weeks, and that as more people get access to the unified service, the company will issue more information about it.

Image credit: Anjo ten Kate / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Get 'Deep Learning for Beginners' ($27.99 value) FREE for a limited time

Over half of exploits sold on underground forums are for Microsoft products

Google is rolling out its unified backup service, Backup by Google One

Stability is key to success of mobile apps

Twitter is experimenting with a downvote option on tweets... but don't call it a Dislike button

Unlocking digital transformation with Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

The rise of home tech security

Most Commented Stories

Microsoft releases updated Windows 11 preview with new entertainment widget

19 Comments

Microsoft is shipping Windows 11 in dark mode by default

17 Comments

Microsoft brings Teams integration to Windows 11

15 Comments

China accused of large-scale Microsoft Exchange Server hack

13 Comments

Microsoft waxes lyrical about Windows 11's sleek new context menu and share dialog

13 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.