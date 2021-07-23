Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-forty-eight in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft revealed this week that its DirectStorage API is coming to Windows 10 as well (not just Windows 11 as originally announced). The API improves game loading times on NVMe storage devices significantly.

Windows 10 and 11 systems may be affected by an elevation of privilege vulnerability caused by too permissive rights of core system files.

New Windows apps

OpenInWSL

OpenWSL is a small tool for Windows 10 and 11 devices to open files in Linux apps directly from the Windows system. The application adds a context menu Open to Windows; all it takes then is to right-click on a compatible file type and select the open in WSL option.

The Windows Subsystem for Linux needs to be installed on the device for the application to work.

ThisIsWin11

ThisIsWin11 is a small tool for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system that highlights some of the new features of the operating system to users.

It includes some tweaks next to that to remove certain features, e.g. built-in apps or OneDrive. The app is open source and a work in progress.

Windows Thumbnail Generator

Windows Thumbnail Generator is designed for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system. Windows 11 does not display folder thumbnails by default anymore, and this small tool generates thumbnails for the folders that you select.

The app uses ImageMagick to compose media thumbnails and generates desktop.ini files to set these as the thumbnail.

Notable updates

Microsoft Teams chat is being rolled out on Windows 11.