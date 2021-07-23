Microsoft backtracks on dark mode; Windows 11 will ship in light mode by default

A few days ago, we shared some Windows 11 news that upset a few people. At Microsoft Inspire, it was announced that Windows 11 would ship with dark mode activated by default.

This was not a case of rumor or speculation, this was an announcement made at an official Microsoft event by a Microsoft employee. But now it transpires that the statement about dark mode by default was not correct. Microsoft has been in touch with BetaNews to clarify.

It is not yet clear quite what went wrong with communication and messaging, but something went very wrong at Microsoft Inspire. When Director of Windows Enterprise Marketing, Melissa Grant, said "we're going to ship all of the Windows 11 commercial SKUs in that IT favorite -- beautiful dark mode by default", she was incorrect.

Speaking to BetaNews, a Microsoft spokesperson said:

We are aware that inaccurate information about Windows 11 shipping in dark mode on by default to all commercial SKUs was recently shared and apologize for the confusion. To clarify, Microsoft will ship Windows 11 SKUs in light mode on by default. However, OEMs can choose to ship their devices in dark mode and customers will have the choice to easily customize their experience in Settings to dark mode or light mode. As with all of our products, we will continue listening to customer feedback to ensure Windows 11 meets customers' needs, wherever they are in their computing journey.

As was made clear at Inspire, users will still be able to choose between light and dark mode, but it is the light version that everyone will see by default.