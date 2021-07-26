Logitech launches LINE FRIENDS Bluetooth Mouse and Keyboard Combo

The Logitech K380 Keyboard and M350 Mouse Combo is a very simple and elegant solution for controlling multiple devices. The keyboard can be paired to a Windows PC, Mac, and iPhone, for example, and then you can easily switch between them by pressing buttons -- no need to pair again every time. It is particularly great for those that dual boot on a single machine, such as with Linux and Windows.

The keyboard and mouse are quite cute already -- they have rounded keys and can be had in either pink or white colors. But now, Logitech is making them even cuter. You see, today, the company launches LINE FRIENDS variants, featuring the BROWN and CONY mascots form the popular LINE messaging app. If you aren't familiar with the bear and bunny rabbit, don't feel bad -- they are apparently far bigger in Asia than America.

"Never fear, BROWN and CONY are here and they’re on your favorite Logitech Multi-Device Bluetooth keyboard and mouse. The exclusive Logitech LINE FRIENDS duo easily go with you wherever you may go, connecting with your smartphone, tablet, laptop, and more, so you can multitask at home or on the go with your favorite LINE FRIENDS characters and bring smiles and cheer to your everyday setup," says Logitech.

The company further says, "Whether you are working from your kitchen table, favorite café, or library, don’t worry about disturbing anyone nearby since the keyboard is whisper silent and the mouse is 90 percent quieter than average mice with its rubber scroll wheel that glides in silence. The scooped, low profile keys also give you a fluid typing feel on the keyboard. With the extra-slim design and soft rounded edges, this LINE FRIENDS wireless duo can always be by your side when you need them."

The LINE FRIENDS Bluetooth Mouse and Keyboard Combo is exclusive to Logitech.com and can be purchased here now. The combo is priced the same regardless of which design you choose -- $89.98. However, if you don't need both the keyboard and mouse, you can buy them separately too. The mouse is priced at $39.99 and the keyboard can be had for $49.99.

