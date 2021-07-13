Apple finally launches MagSafe Battery Pack for iPhone 12 line of smartphones

Apple's iPhone smartphones have historically offered very good battery life comparatively. In fact, in my experience, Apple's devices typically last a lot longer than many Android phones. This is despite Android phones often having larger batteries. Apple simply does a better job of optimizing its software. Not to mention, since the company designs its own hardware (including processors), Android-makers simply cant compete in this regard.

Even though Apple iPhone 12 battery life is reportedly great (except maybe for the mini model), the company has finally launched the previously announced MagSafe Battery Pack. This accessory is primarily designed for hardcore iPhone users that never put the device down. This battery attaches to the rear of the phone using magnets and extends its usage time. Just make sure to keep it away from your pacemaker!

"Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro -- providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there's no need to turn it on or off. There's no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either," says Apple.

The iPhone-maker also says, "At your desk and need a charge? Just plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging. Short on time? With a higher than 20W power adapter, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster. And you can track the status of your charge on the Lock Screen."

The MagSafe Battery Pack is compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Despite it being an Apple product, it is not priced obscenely; it can be had here now for just $99. If you have an older iPhone that isn't compatible with MagSafe, don't worry, you too can expand your battery life using a traditional (and more affordable) USB battery pack such as this one.

