Mainframe applications still key to business strategy

According to a new study from the IBM Institute for Business Value, 71 percent of executives surveyed say mainframe-based applications are central to their business strategy.

Also, in three years, the percentage of organizations using mainframe assets in a hybrid cloud environment is expected to increase by more than two times.

In addition, 90 percent percent of IT and business executives from a recent survey view their mainframe as a growth platform, with more than half reporting an increase in transaction volumes over the past 12 months. This supports IBM's own data showing workloads on IBM Z have grown 350 percent over the past 10 years.

In order to help customers use their mainframes and exploit the latest AI technology IBM is introducing new high performance AI capabilities in its z/OS V2.5 operating system. These are tightly integrated with z/OS workloads, designed to give clients business insights for more informed decision making.

"IBM is all-in on hybrid cloud and AI, and we are deeply focused on delivering new innovations like AI and new security capabilities on IBM Z to help our clients move forward, more quickly with their modernization journeys," says Ross Mauri, GM of IBM Z. "For our clients, IBM z/OS V2.5 brings new security and resiliency capabilities to the platform, and enables clients to infuse AI in real-time into every business transaction -- imperatives that became more urgent during the pandemic."

In order to address supply chain threats highlighed by Solar Winds and other attacks, z/OS V2.5 is unveiling a broad spectrum of enhancements across authentication, authorization, logging, system integrity, system and data availability, encryption for data in flight and at rest, and overall data privacy.

The application modernization study is available on the IBM site and z/OS V2.5 is expected to be generally available from the end of September.

Image credit: IBM

