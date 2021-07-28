Parallels Toolbox 5.0 adds new barcode, text conversion and image recognition tools to its roster

No Comments

Parallels International GmbH has unveiled a major update to its eclectic toolkit for Windows and Mac users with the release of Parallels Toolbox 5.0. The latest new release adds five additional tools to its roster, along with a handful of improvements and other enhancements.

Version 5.0 opens by adding two new barcode tools. First, Barcode Generator can be used to generate 13 different types of barcodes including QR codes and EAN-8/EAN-13 codes. QR codes can be generated simply by typing (or pasting) the content to encode. The code can then be saved as PNG image or copied to the clipboard.

The tool is accompanied by Barcode Reader, which is capable of scanning in QR codes and barcodes from the computer’s camera or via an image file (such as that created using Barcode Generator).

Advertisement

Elsewhere a new Transform Text tool helps users quickly switch the case of selected text. 10 options are supported, from title case, all caps or sentence case to more obscure ones, including CamelCase (no spaces) and Kebab-case (spaces replaced by hyphens). The tool can also be used to remove empty and duplicate lines, plus reverse text, encode URLs and even produce upside down English text.

Parallels Toolbox 5.0 also adds OCR capabilities to its toolkit with the Recognize Text tool, while Focus on Window (macOS only) allows users to dim all windows except the currently selected one to aid focus.

Parallels Toolbox debuted a new Dashboard with version 4.5

Two existing tools get tweaked -- the Break Time tool no longer becomes active after restart if time tracking has been disabled, while macOS users should benefit from a complete rewrite of the Hide Menu Icons tool to improve performance.

The release also promises better compatibility with macOS 11 (Big Sur) and the forthcoming macOS 12 (Monterey), better Accessibility support and the added bonus of full keyboard navigation in the main Parallels Toolbox window.

The update also includes the new Dashboard introduced in Parallels Toolbox 4.5, along with a more navigable Library and dedicated search filters.

Parallels Toolbox 5.0 is available now as a free trial download for Windows and Mac. A subscription currently costs $19.99/€19.99/£15.99 per year.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Parallels Toolbox 5.0 adds new barcode, text conversion and image recognition tools to its roster

Windows 11 already accounts for more Windows installations than you might expect

Recycle your old Raspberry Pi for free, and get money off a new one

Cloud migration shows no signs of slowing down

Microsoft releases KB5005392 and KB5005394 emergency patches for Windows printer and scanner problems

Microsoft says it will not be possible to bypass Windows 11 system requirements

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 curved gaming monitor uses Mini LED display technology

Most Commented Stories

Kaspersky warns about the potential dangers of downloading Windows 11

20 Comments

Microsoft backtracks on dark mode; Windows 11 will ship in light mode by default

18 Comments

Windows 11's moving Start button messes with muscle memory and more

17 Comments

Yet another Windows update is causing yet more printer problems

13 Comments

Security: 2FA adoption is incredibly low with Twitter users

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.