New software improves ransomware resilience and recovery

Ransomware attacks are growing in severity and volume, bringing increasing costs and financial, legal, and other challenges.

Businesses need to be sure they can recover from an attack and data management specialist Zerto aims to provide the means with its latest offering Zerto 9.

Zerto 9 delivers new immutability and automation features and also provides enhanced cloud data management and protection capabilities for end users and managed service providers. There are new backup capabilities including support for additional cloud platforms, and cloud tiering.

Advertisement

Settings for long-term data retention can be easily managed from within the Zerto user interface. As a result, users can set how long backups can remain unaltered, safeguarding them to the cloud to prevent malicious deletion or modification of data, including ransomware. In this release, immutability support is available for Amazon S3 too.

"Zerto 9 enables organisations to defend their business from the consequences of ransomware, and with fully orchestrated failover and failback, organisations can recover infected applications and data from just seconds back," says Deepak Verma, vice president, product management for Zerto. "With just a few clicks, our journal-based recovery is flexible enough to recover only what is needed, whether that’s files, virtual machines, or an entire application stack from a point-in-time. As ransomware attacks continue to escalate, these are game-changing capabilities that we have had built into our platform for many years now, and they just keep getting better with every release."

A new instant restore feature has been added so that Zerto users can restore VMs straight into production easily and quickly without having to worry about failing over to a DR site first or running out of resources on backup appliances.

Backup and disaster recovery capabilities include support for additional cloud platforms and new cloud tiering to deliver secure and cost-effective archive storage and simplified management for both end users and managed service providers.

You can find out more on the Zerto site.

Image credit: AndreyPopov/depositphotos.com