Who's afraid of the big bad IT department?

No Comments
worried man

Who would be scared to contact their IT department? Quite a lot of people according to a new survey from Velocity Smart Technology, which interviewed 2,000 US office workers.

It finds 60 percent say they've had a negative experience with their IT department, either because they've felt patronized, intimated or frustrated at the length of the time they've to wait to resolve issues.

More than a third (39 percent) of US office workers have had to wait longer for an IT issue to be resolved while working from home, with more than half (56 percent) having to wait at least three hours to resolve an issue.

Advertisement

Anthony Lamoureux, CEO of Velocity Smart Technology, says, "The results provide an insight into the pressure that IT departments have been under for the past 15 months, with many workplaces going from zero to full remote working almost overnight. This urgent demand undoubtedly led to many IT departments adopting quick-fixes out of a necessity to support their workforce, rather than putting in place a long term plan that can be scaled -- which has resulted in poor experiences."

57 percent of respondents say they had hardware replacement issues during the pandemic, leading to 22 percent insisting that poor performing or broken IT equipment caused a loss of productivity. But while 48 percent say they would welcome round the clock phone support from an IT technician, the preferred option (86 percent) is the installation of smart lockers close to the home or office, able to provide replacement equipment backed up by the cloud.

"Now is the time to invest in more robust technology to support remote workforces for the long term," Lamoureux adds. "Many employees are fed up with long, gruelling commutes or have found a happy balance between home and work life and so for many businesses, this means coming to terms with the death of the traditional nine to five working day and putting in place better IT provisions."

The full report is available from the Velocity Smart site.

Image credit:  Ollyy / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Initial Access Brokers refine their ransomware-as-a-service model

Who's afraid of the big bad IT department?

51 percent of cybersecurity professionals experience burnout

New variant of PrintNightmare exploit lets any user gain admin privileges in Windows

Is graphics card maker 3dfx staging a comeback?

Linux Mint 20.3 coming Christmas 2021

Microsoft just made it even easier to install Windows Subsystem for Linux in Windows 11 (and 10)

Most Commented Stories

Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.6 RC1 is here to replace Microsoft Windows 11 on your PC

52 Comments

Just say no to Windows 11 by taking Linux back to school with Kubuntu Focus XE laptop

31 Comments

Microsoft says it will not be possible to bypass Windows 11 system requirements

20 Comments

Users already have problems with the Windows 11 beta

19 Comments

Dell cancels some Alienware shipments to six states because the gaming rigs are too powerful

17 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.