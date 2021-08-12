Updated Windows 11 apps rolling out now
It’s not only the Windows operating system that’s getting a makeover, some popular Microsoft apps are also getting updated for inclusion in Windows 11.
These include the Snipping Tool, Calculator, and Mail & Calendar. Today the software giant rolls out new builds of these to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel.
So, what’s new? In Windows 11, the Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch apps have been replaced by a new, combined Snipping Tool. Microsoft says this "includes new visuals that build off the classic app with added functionality like the WIN + SHIFT + S keyboard shortcut from Snip & Sketch and richer editing."
There will also be a new Settings page for the tool, and the app will perfectly match your Windows theme, unless you prefer to choose a separate theme for it.
The Calculator app has been given a modern makeover to match Windows 11 and has a new theme setting. It’s also been rewritten in C# so that users can freely contribute to it on GitHub.
Microsoft lists some of the useful features you’ll be able to try out:
- Simple and easy to use standard calculator for all the basics, and a powerful scientific calculator for more complex math.
- Programmer Mode offers rich functionality that is essential for programming and engineering.
- Plot one or more equations in graphing mode and then analyze the graph to help identify key graph features, like the x- and y- intercepts.
- Convert between more than 100 different units and currencies.
Mail and Calendar has been given a visual makeover too, matching that of Windows 11.