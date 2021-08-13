Best Windows apps this week

No Comments

Four-hundred-fifty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days.

Microsoft's patch for the PrintNightmare vulnerability is causing performance issues on some Windows 10 devices.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Advertisement

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps

DNSLookupView

DNSLookupView is a portable program by Nirsoft. It displays DNS lookup activity on Windows 8.1 and newer versions of Windows.

Just run the program from any location and select the "start" button in the interface to log DNS activity on the Windows machine. Logs can be exported into various formats.

Start11 ($4.99)

Start11 is a start menu replacement application for Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system. The official successor of Stardock's Start10 application for Windows 10 is available as a beta version currently.

Start11 replaces the Windows 11 start menu with classic versions of the start menu. The program supports additional color and texture settings for the Start menu and Windows taskbar, and productivity enhancing features.

Notable updates

Firefox 91 and Firefox 91 ESR are now available.

Microsoft released a bunch of updated apps for Windows 11 this week. The combined Snipping Tool, a merger of the classic Snipping Tool and Snip & Sketch, Mail and Calendar, and Calculator, have been updated this week.

NVIDIA GeForce 471.68 WHQL driver is available.

Thunderbird 91, a new major version of the open source email client, is now available as a manual download.

Xbox Cloud Gaming beta launched in Xbox app for Windows 10 and 11.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

Tweaking tool ThisIsWin11 is 'the real PowerToys for Windows 11'

Microsoft claims Windows 11's visual effects do not reduce performance

Best Windows apps this week

Why unintentional insider data leaks are still a problem for businesses [Q&A]

Updated Windows 11 apps rolling out now

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.132 with Chat from Microsoft Teams

Get 'Working From Home For Dummies' (worth $26.99) FREE for a limited time

Most Commented Stories

Norton snaps up Avast in $8 billion merger deal

47 Comments

ASUS BIOS update gives motherboards TPM 2.0 support ready for Windows 11

27 Comments

Ubuntu-based elementary OS 6 'Odin' Linux distribution is now available for download

14 Comments

Zorin OS 16 Pro brings Microsoft's Windows 11 interface to Linux

10 Comments

Don't like the Windows 11 Start menu? Stardock Start11 can restore the classic look

9 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.