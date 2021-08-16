Confidential data leaked online following Gigabyte attack

Earlier this month Taiwanese hardware maker Gigabyte confirmed that it was under ransomware attack from a hacker group calling itself RansomEXX.

Now researchers at CyberNews have discovered that confidential data apparently belonging to Gigabyte has been leaked on a hacker forum.

The 7GB of information appears to contain a variety of Gigabyte internal company information as well as proprietary data from chip makers Intel and AMD. This includes the source code for the Intel Manageability Commander and numerous confidential documents related to AMD.

The post also contains a 'to be continued…' message, hinting at further leaks if the ransom isn't paid. The leaked data doesn't seem to contain any personal user information like customer credit card details or account credentials.

Gigabyte has yet to respond to this latest development though at the time of the attack it told The Record that the incident did not impact production systems and only a few internal servers at its Taiwanese headquarters had been affected which had since been taken down and isolated.

You can read the full story over at CyberNews.

Image credit: focuspocusltd/depositphotos.com

