Audio-Technica launches second-gen ATH-M50xBT2 wireless over-ear headphones

There are plenty of headphone-makers nowadays, with Apple probably being the most popular. Consumers seem to love that company's wireless earbuds, the AirPods and AirPods Pro. You know what? That's totally fine. Apple makes great products, although they are often overpriced. The $500 AirPods Max over-ear headphones, however, are way too expensive. You would have to be crazy to spend so much!

Thankfully, there are much more affordable wireless over-ear headphones that are also excellent. Case in point, the ATH-M50xBT by Audio-Technica. Today, that company launches the second-generation of its popular Bluetooth headphones. Called "ATH-M50xBT2," this new product offering costs less than half the price of Apple AirPods Max.

"The M50xBT2 delivers the same exhilarating wireless listening experience as its predecessor, offering exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response. Updated and enhanced features include improved vocal pickup, incorporating dual-microphone beamforming technology for clearer phone calls and communication with the built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant; the addition of multipoint pairing to let users connect wirelessly to two Bluetooth® devices at once; an updated USB-C connection; a low-latency mode, improving synchronicity between audio and video for smooth streaming and gaming; and compatibility with multiple audio codecs," says Audio-Technica.

The company further says, "There's even the option to adjust the headphone's EQ settings, if users so choose, by making the changes in the A-T Connect app and saving the settings on the headphones themselves. Battery life is approximately 50 hours of continuous use on a full charge and up to 3 hours of use on a 10-minute rapid charge via USB-C connection. The ATH-M50xBT2 retains the robust construction, proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers, fold-flat design with 90-degree swiveling earcups, and professional-grade earpads and headband of the ATH-M50x."

Audio-Technica shares specifications below.

Type: Closed-back dynamic

Closed-back dynamic Driver Diameter: 45 mm

45 mm Frequency Response: 15 - 28,000 Hz

15 - 28,000 Hz Sensitivity: 99 dB/mW

99 dB/mW Impedance: 38 ohms

38 ohms Battery: DC 3.7V lithium polymer

DC 3.7V lithium polymer Battery Life: Approx. 50 hours continuous use

Approx. 50 hours continuous use Weight: Approx. 307g

Approx. 307g Charging Time: Approx. 3.5 hours

Approx. 3.5 hours Microphone Type: MEMS type

MEMS type Microphone Sensitivity: -38 dB (1V/Pa at 1 kHz)

-38 dB (1V/Pa at 1 kHz) Microphone Frequency Response: 85 -15,000 Hz

85 -15,000 Hz Microphone Polar Pattern: Omnidirectional

Omnidirectional Bluetooth Version: 5.0

5.0 Operating Range Line of sight: approx. 10 m (33′)

approx. 10 m (33′) Compatible Bluetooth Profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP

A2DP, AVRCP, HFP, HSP Support Codec: LDAC / AAC, SBC

The Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 over-ear Bluetooth headphones can be purchased immediately here. Just how affordable are they? The headphones cost a mere $199! This is an absolute steal for the newest generation of such a well-regarded set of wireless headphones. Not to mention, in the box, you get a 1-foot USB charging cable, 4-foot 3.5mm audio wire, and a beautiful carry pouch.

