TEAMGROUP releases T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special 5eries M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5

Thanks to a new firmware update (currently in beta) you can finally expand the PlayStation 5's internal storage too, using an ultra-fast NVMe SSD. And now, TEAMGROUP is releasing a new such M.2 SSD for PlayStation 5. It is called "T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special 5eries," and no, the word "Series" being stylized with a 5 is not a typo -- it is a clever way to indicate it is designed for the PS5.

The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special 5eries is pretty much the same SSD we reported on back in April. The difference? The graphene heatsink is white to match the PS5. Is that stupid since the drive goes inside the PS5 and no one will see it once installed? Yup!

"The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD is equipped with the industry's first-ever white graphene heat sink. The M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD, created specifically to expand PS5 storage, can reach read/write speeds of up to 7,400/7,000 MB/s and offers storage capacities of up to 8TB. The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD meets the specifications for the PS5 in heat sink size, read/write speeds, and supported capacities, allowing PS5 gamers to install it easily and get the storage they need instantly," says TEAMGROUP.

The company further says, "The unique graphene heat sink technology is an innovative patent technology researched and developed by TEAMGROUP that integrates products of different characteristics and was recently awarded a U.S. Invention Patent. The T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special Series M.2 SSD being announced today is equipped with an all-white graphene heat sink to compliment the PS5 aesthetics and deliver an exquisite visual and gaming experience."

Unfortunately, the T-FORCE CARDEA A440 Pro Special 5eries M.2 SSD does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. With that said, it should be available here soon. Pricing is currently unknown but it will likely cost more than the "regular" A440. If you don't care about the color of the heatsink, you can buy the normal variant here now. And yes, it will work fine with the PS5.

