Shutterstock integrates with leading Digital Asset Management platform OpenText

Shutterstock is well known as a provider of quality stock content and tools for brands, businesses and media companies, and it’s just entered into a new partnership with OpenText, a worldwide leader in digital asset management (DAM).

The new API integration will give Shutterstock Enterprise and OpenText customers direct access to over 380 million high-quality Shutterstock images via OpenText Media Management.

"As the volume of content that companies need to engage customers in meaningful, real-time interactions grows, it’s essential to have effective tools to manage digital assets and speed up productivity," said Alex Reynolds, VP of Platform Solutions at Shutterstock. "This becomes increasingly important as companies embrace a hybrid work environment -- which is why we’re thrilled to partner with an industry leader like OpenText to help brands quickly find and share quality visuals and increase connection with their audiences worldwide."

Advertisement

Muhi Majzoub, EVP and Chief Product Officer at OpenText agrees, saying:

Instant access to high-quality content is essential to the creative process, and especially for personalizing modern customer experiences. This partnership and integration with OpenText Media Management expands our customers’ media libraries by an incredible 380M assets, while enabling organizations to govern the acquisition and usage of stock media, helping to ensure compliance, protect brand integrity, and empower content creators to use the best content for their audiences. The Shutterstock team shares our passion for innovation and customer success, and the collaboration delivered results faster than expected.

The Shutterstock integration with OpenText Media Management includes:

Direct access to 380M+ Shutterstock images

Customers can now conduct detailed searches across Shutterstock’s library of 380M+ images for instant access to fresh, creative content -- without leaving OpenText Media Management. To offer a wide range of diverse content, assets are sourced from 1M+ artists in over 150+ countries, showcasing different perspectives and aesthetics from around the world.

Seamlessly license and organize content

Customers can easily license images directly from the search experience and import directly into OpenText Media Management. This includes the ability to organize content, apply security and access permissions, and add additional metadata. Once content is licensed, customers also have the option to download assets directly to their computer.

Quickly search keywords and reuse licensed content

With the help of keywords and metadata tags, customers can also find previously downloaded licensed assets and reuse content for marketing, press, advertising, internal communications and more. OpenText Media Management preserves Shutterstock metadata, making it easy to find the exact asset needed.

Automatically capture license information and usage rights

The integration also maps and embeds license information into each asset, including subscription ID, usage terms, and custom information entered upon the purchase. This will help customers track licensing compliance and media use across channels, ensuring full confidence regarding their usage rights.

To find out more about Shutterstock’s integration with OpenText, visit https://www.shutterstock.com/business/integration-opentext.