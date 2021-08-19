Get 'Security Fundamentals' ($24.00 value) FREE for a limited time

Security is one of the most important components to every company’s computer network. That’s why the Security Fundamentals MTA Certification is so highly sought after. Filling IT positions is a top problem in today’s businesses, so this certification could be your first step toward a stable and lucrative IT career.

Security Fundamentals is your guide to developing a strong foundational understanding of Windows security, so you can take your IT career to the next level and feel confident going into the certification exam.

Security Fundamentals features approachable discussion of core security concepts and topics, and includes additional learning tutorials and tools. This book covers everything you need to know about security layers, authentication, authorization, security policies, and protecting your server and client. Each chapter closes with a quiz so you can test your knowledge before moving to the next section.

Learn everything you need for the Security Fundamentals MTA Certification

Understand core security principles, including security layers and network security

Learn essential concepts in physical security, internet security, and wireless security

Identify the different types of hardware firewalls and their characteristics

Test your knowledge and practice for the exam with quiz questions in every chapter

IT professionals looking to understand more about networking will gain the knowledge to effectively secure a client and server, and to confidently explain basic security concepts. Thanks to the tools and tips in this Sybex title, you will be able to apply your new IT security skills in real world situations and on exam day.

