Student deal alert: Kubuntu Focus XE Linux laptop gets huge back-to-school price cut

Summer is quickly coming to a close, and before you know it, the school season will begin. Many parents are understandably excited to get their children out of the house and back to school. At the same time, their kids are likely dreading their return to education. I mean, learning is cool and all, but nothing beats summer fun in the sun.

Of course, the end of the summer means back-to-school shopping is now in full effect, and many students will be needing a new computer for their studies. A laptop is ideal for portability, but should you choose Windows or Mac? My suggestion is to go in a different direction -- Linux! An operating system based on the open source kernel can better prepare a child for the future.

We recently told you about a Linux laptop called Kubuntu Focus XE. This notebook runs the Ubuntu-based Kubuntu and is notable for being affordable. And now, the price is getting even lower! You see, the starting price was previously a tad above $1,000 but it is now just $895. That gets you a very modern 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a speedy 250GB NVMe SSD.

While the base model is more than capable, there is one upgrade that I would highly recommend. For an additional $75 you can go from 8GB of RAM to 16GB. Not only does this obviously give you more system memory, but better performance too. You see, the 8GB configuration is a single stick of RAM, while 16GB is two sticks. By having a pair of DIMMs, you will get faster dual-channel performance.

You can buy the more affordable Kubuntu Focus XE Linux laptop for your student here now.

Image credit: Yevgen Kravchenko / Shutterstock