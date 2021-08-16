PineNote E-ink tablet runs Manjaro Linux

Reading devices with E-ink displays are an absolute must for hardcore readers. Can you read books using a traditional Android tablet or Apple iPad? Sure, but the screen can cause eyestrain. An E-ink reader, such as Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite, makes reading digital books much more enjoyable -- your eyes will thank you.

What if there was an open tablet, running Linux, that utilized an E-ink screen? That would be quite the interesting device, and it would be very exciting to imagine how such a thing could be used. Well, folks, such a product is on the way! Called "PineNote," the E-ink tablet has similar specs as the Quartz64 single board computer. The device should be available for purchase later this year. As of today, it is expected to launch with Manjaro Linux as the operating system.

"The PineNote is one of, if not the, most powerful e-ink device available on the market. It shares in much of the Quartz64's pedigree, sporting the same RK3566 quad-core A55 SoC paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 128GB eMMC flash storage. The PineNote is also fitted with two microphones and two speakers, a USB-C port for fast charging and data, as well as 5Ghz AC Wi-Fi," says Lukasz Erecinski, PINE64.

Lukasz further says, "The 10.3 inch, 3:4 panel has a resolution of 1404×1872 (227 DPI), can display 16 levels of grayscale. It features a frontlight with cool (white) to warm (amber) light adjustment. The inner frame – the midsection – of the PineNote is made out of a magnesium alloy, making for a sturdy construction, while the back features a pleasantly 'grippy' plastic back cover with speaker cut-outs. The e-ink panel is covered by scratch resistant and glare reducing hardened glass."

The PineNote will be available for purchase here later this year. At $399 the tablet isn't exactly affordable, but it isn't obscenely priced either. Both a magnetic cover and a stylus/pen will be available as accessories too. Before you get too excited, however, please keep in mind it is more of a device for tinkerers than consumers.

