Value of personal data increases 1,800 percent in 20 years

If you use the internet it's almost impossible to avoid exposing at least some of your personal information to the sites you use. What you may not be aware of is just how valuable this personal data is to businesses.

New research from marketing specialist MIQ Digital shows that in 2001 an average user generated around $1.97 (£1.45) worth of Google Ads revenue, in 2021 this is up to $35.40 (£26), an 1,800 percent increase.

Personal data can cover lots of things, from where you bank and your hobbies to your browsing history. For businesses this information is precious as it lets them understand how you behave online and create tailored experiences with relevant adverts.

There are some interesting demographic quirks, men's data is worth more than women's, and 18–24-year-olds are worth more than 25–34-year-olds. Also Middle Eastern citizens' data is worth more than that of other ethnicities.

When it comes to which sites collect the most data about you it's perhaps no surprise that Facebook and Instagram top the list. They are also the worst offenders when it comes to sharing your information with third-parties.

Image credit: Vladyslav Trenikhin / Shutterstock