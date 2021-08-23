IBM unveils new chip designed to detect fraud with AI

No Comments

IBM is releasing details of its new Telum Processor, designed to bring deep learning to enterprise workloads and help address fraud in real-time.

Telum is IBM's first processor to contain on-chip acceleration for AI inferencing while a transaction is taking place. Three years in development, the breakthrough of this new on-chip hardware acceleration is designed to help customers achieve business insights across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications and customer interactions.

The chip is built to enable applications to run efficiently where the data resides, helping to overcome traditional enterprise AI approaches that tend to require significant memory and data movement capabilities. Telum's on-chip acceleration is capable of running AI models during a transaction. This improves fraud detection in industries that hold valuable customer and business information.

Advertisement

The chip contains eight processor cores with a deep super-scalar out-of-order instruction pipeline, running with more than 5GHz clock frequency, optimized for the demands of heterogenous enterprise class workloads. The completely redesigned cache and chip-interconnection infrastructure provides 32MB cache per core, and can scale to 32 Telum chips.

A Telum-based system is planned for release in the first half of 2022.

You can read see more on the IBM site and seen an overview in the video below.

Image credit: Connie Zhou/IBM

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us
Advertisement

Recent Headlines

IBM unveils new chip designed to detect fraud with AI

Microsoft warns that Windows 11 is about to get buggy and unstable

Security: plug in a Razer mouse or keyboard and gain admin privileges in Windows 10

Going digital: Common sense for successful businesses

With the rise of zero trust, is the VPN really dead? [Q&A]

Lexar HADES RGB DDR4 desktop memory is designed for PC gamers and creators

Microsoft quietly releases Windows Server 2022 with up to a decade of support

Most Commented Stories

Retro wiring an old house for internet and home theater

14 Comments

Microsoft releases first Windows 11 ISO files so you can do a clean install or in-place upgrade

13 Comments

Zorin OS 16 is the Windows 11-like Linux distribution Microsoft doesn't want you to know about

13 Comments

How to change Windows 11's default web browser after Microsoft made it crazily difficult

12 Comments

Preparing your network and employees for a safe return to the office

8 Comments

© 1998-2021 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.