IBM unveils new chip designed to detect fraud with AI

IBM is releasing details of its new Telum Processor, designed to bring deep learning to enterprise workloads and help address fraud in real-time.

Telum is IBM's first processor to contain on-chip acceleration for AI inferencing while a transaction is taking place. Three years in development, the breakthrough of this new on-chip hardware acceleration is designed to help customers achieve business insights across banking, finance, trading, insurance applications and customer interactions.

The chip is built to enable applications to run efficiently where the data resides, helping to overcome traditional enterprise AI approaches that tend to require significant memory and data movement capabilities. Telum's on-chip acceleration is capable of running AI models during a transaction. This improves fraud detection in industries that hold valuable customer and business information.

The chip contains eight processor cores with a deep super-scalar out-of-order instruction pipeline, running with more than 5GHz clock frequency, optimized for the demands of heterogenous enterprise class workloads. The completely redesigned cache and chip-interconnection infrastructure provides 32MB cache per core, and can scale to 32 Telum chips.

A Telum-based system is planned for release in the first half of 2022.

You can read see more on the IBM site and seen an overview in the video below.

Image credit: Connie Zhou/IBM