Businesses boost SecOps staffing to guard against threats

A report out today shows that 85 percent of enterprises have increased their budget investment in security operations during the pandemic, while 72 percent have increased their staffing and 79 percent have increased their adoption of advanced security technologies.

The study from the CyberRes arm of Micro Focus also reveals that security operations centers (SOCs) have increased their adoption of the cloud, with 95 percent now deploying their solutions in hybrid-cloud environments.

"The State of Security Operations report depicts a clearly defined pivot on how cyber plays a role in driving business modernization, securing the digital value chain and driving digital transformation," says Mark Fernandes, global CTO at CyberRes "SOCs of the future need to be resilient in combatting modern AI-led adversaries that do not rely on techniques of the past. The report shows that we are moving into an era of highly intelligent, counter-adversary centers that move the human analyst to the center of creative interpretation of threats, where machines assist in countering modern threat actors using ML, automation, cognitive and AI."

Among other findings 85 percent of respondents have increased monitoring controls as a response to COVID-related workforce transformation, as well as complex remote and SASE access requirements.

This growing complexity is driving SOC priorities with 40 percent of respondents saying that the primary challenge facing their current security operations teams is their struggle to address an increasingly complex attack surface.

In addition, 79 percent of respondents say their SOCs were required to increase adoption of advanced security technologies during COVID-19 to combat evolving threats. 36 percent of respondents indicate that, over the next 12 months, they are planning to adopt techniques powering resilient security operations, which are designed to address modern adversaries and threat actors. These techniques include signals, shellcode and dynamic malware analysis, as well as more advanced end point, hunt and response capabilities.

You can get the full report from the Micro Focus site.

Image Credit: Manczurov / Shutterstock

