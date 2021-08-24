Windows 11 has a dark audio theme to complement Dark Mode visuals

Black speakers

Just about every piece of software worth its salt has embraced the dark mode trend. Both visually appealing and gentle on the eye, there is a great deal of love for darker hues, so it's little surprise that Windows 11 includes a dark mode.

But there's more; Microsoft has taken dark mode to the next level. In addition to dialing down the color, Windows 11 also includes special sound effects that accompany dark mode to create a different experience.

The audio changes are something which CNBC describes as Microsoft's attempt to make system sounds "less nerve-racking", but it's also something that ties neatly into the company's attempt to make Windows 11 calmer for users. The visual calmness introduced in the operating system is something that Microsoft has talked about previously, but nothing has been said about the matching sound schemes. Until now.

In a statement given to CNBC, a Microsoft spokesperson said:

The new sounds have a much rounder wavelength, making them softer so that they can still alert/notify you, but without being overwhelming. Just like we rounded UI visually, we rounded our soundscape as well to soften the overall feel of the experience.

The new audio effects are much less in-your-face (or, perhaps, in-your-ears) and it will be interesting to see if the new sounds and visuals genuinely have a calming effect on Windows 11 users or not.

Image credit: Balazs Justin / Shutterstock

Windows 11 has a dark audio theme to complement Dark Mode visuals

