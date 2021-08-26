Microsoft releases KB5005932 update for Windows 10 to fix PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING errors

Microsoft has released a compatibility fix to Windows Setup to address a problem in Windows 10 versions 2004, 20H2 and 21H1. The issue means that some people trying to install the latest cumulative updates (LCU) for Windows see a PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING error.

The procedure for installing the update and then fixing the problem is a little out of the ordinary, but Microsoft has provided full details about how to complete the process so future LCUs can be successfully installed.

See also:

Advertisement

Microsoft details the problem in support article KB5005322, explaining: "After installing the May 25, 2021 (KB5003214) and June 21, 2021 (KB5003690) updates, some devices cannot install new updates, such as the July 6, 2021 (KB5004945) or later updates. You will receive the error message, "PSFX_E_MATCHING_BINARY_MISSING"".

Going on to reveal the cause of the issue, Microsoft says:

This issue occurs on devices that have been scavenged automatically to remove outdated resource records. When a system is scavenged, the recently installed latest cumulative update (LCU) is marked as permanent and the older components are removed from the system. After scavenging is complete and a device is in this state, you cannot uninstall KB5003214 or KB5003690, and you cannot install future LCUs.

The KB5005932 is available to download from the Microsoft Update Catalog, and can also be obtained via Windows Server Update Services (WSUS), and once this is installed, users can perform an in-place upgrade using the following steps detailed by Microsoft:

1. Open a Command Prompt window by typing cmd or command prompt in the Search box. 2. Select Run as administrator. 3. Next, you will generate the registry key value required for a device to be targeted for an in-place upgrade. At the command prompt, type the following: Reg.exe Add HKLM\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion /v AllowInplaceUpgrade /t REG_DWORD /f /d 1 4. Press Enter.

Microsoft points out that: "This registry value will be removed once the in-place upgrade is complete. It can take up to 48 hours for the in-place upgrade to be offered to the device. Once offered, the device will update to a clean version of the OS that is currently on the machine. It will have the latest monthly security quality update as well. After the in-place upgrade, the device will be able to take new updates normally".

Image credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock